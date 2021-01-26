In this pandemic, where students are facing a lot of the challenges there Noon Academy application helps them to cover all the subjects and solve their problems regarding their studies. The app is offering daily live classes with the help of the leading teachers in the country for free to the students across Pakistan. Students, who are facing any kind of problem, can enroll in comprehensive preparation courses for summer exams of grades 8-13, all major local boards (Matric & Intermediate) and Cambridge (O & A-levels). All these classes are live now.

Noon Academy App Helps Students in All Major Subjects

Noon Academy is one of the fastest-growing EdTech startups in the world and headquartered in London. It is pioneering the concept of social learning and has expanded its services to Pakistan in order to facilitate the students in online study.

The app is offering daily online classes for all major subjects by attaining the services of Pakistan’s leading teachers. The good part is that it is completely free and students can take all the classes of all the subjects through their mobile application and website.

The app is covering all the subjects in the live classes (as mentioned before) it include all major subjects for classes 8-13 for all major local boards (Matric & Intermediate), Cambridge (O& A-Levels), plus different universities’ entrance tests including LUMS, IBA & NUST.

The app started its services back in September 2020 and now the platform has grown to 200,000 students. With the help of highly qualified teachers, students can prepare for their upcoming exams through comprehensive preparation courses. They can do preparation for their exams now easily from the comfort of their homes and adapted for the smart syllabus.

