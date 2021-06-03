Technology is facilitating us heavily amid the lockdowns imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the student community, it was impossible to study without having the access to the internet and technology. Every now and then, new innovations are making their way and facilitating the academic community in various ways. One such instance is that recently, the government in Khyber Pakhtun Khuwa (KPK) has designed an application for the students after the decision came from the National Command and Operation Center’s (NCOC) to conduct the Matric and Intermediate examinations all over Pakistan. The new app called ‘Noon’ will assist the students in preparation for upcoming examinations.

Noon: An app Designed by the KP Govt to Provide Help to Students in Exam Preparation

KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Tarakai made this announcement in a press conference. According to the minister,

A company named Noon will be responsible for helping students in preparing for their exams. Initially, the company will provide exam preparation stuff from a limited course outline.

Furthermore, the education minister told that the entire course will be available on this application. Sharing the provincial government’s plans to improve academics in the country, the minister said that they have an initial goal of providing furniture to every school in the province.

Students will be able to avail of the app’s free online classes between 3 PM and 10 PM. The app can be downloaded from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. In addition to that, students will also receive a notification through the application when the live lecture begins and then they can attend it.

