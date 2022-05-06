Nord 2T All There is to Know

The OnePlus Nord T2 or Nord 2T is expected to be released in May. As the days of the launch are drawing closer we are hearing more about the different specs and features of the device. The rumored specs and features of the device are resulting to be a very competitive handset. Here in this post we have given OnePlus Nord T2 a shape by compiling all the different rumors, leaks and reports.

According to the information collected from the different sources, the device resembles the OnePlus 10 Pro. The device as per the different rumors and leaks will have a 6.34-inch 90 Hz OLED display. The device might also come with two options of RAM i.e. 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The device will be equipped with Dimensity 1300 and will run with Oxygen OS 12. The battery capacity is said to be 4,500 mAh with 80W fast charging support.

Th camera housing is not like the flag-ship device. The two camera cutouts may indicate that the device may have 2 camera lenses while it has three lenses. One cutout houses the main lens of the triple-lens camera which is expected to be IMX766 and the other cutout will house the other two lenses which are supposed to be an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP monochrome. The selfie shooter comes with 32MP. The device also comes with two flash modules.

The device seems to be having the same matte-looking finish on the back, both in gray and pastel green. If it’s made of glass, it can be expected to come with the subtle sandstone feeling with the OnePlus’ signature frosted glass finish.

On the front display, according to the renders the device seems to have the left-aligned front punch-hole camera. At the bottom the device is not “bezel-less”, it has got a visible bezel bottom. The device also seem to have the signature alert slider on top of the power button.

We still do not have the full details about the device but with every passing day it seems we will have more information about it. So stay tuned.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord 2T to be Launched with Redesign Camera Bump