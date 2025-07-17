Japan’s Sega is planning a big comeback. The company wants to bring back its old glory days from the 1990s. For this, Sega opened new stores to bring back old fans. Back then, Sega was a huge name in video games. Its arcades were noisy and popular. Its home consoles and famous games like “Streets of Rage” and “Shinobi” were big hits.

But Sega faced tough times. In 2001, it stopped making its own consoles. The Dreamcast was its last hardware. After that, it focused only on making games for other platforms. The rise of online multiplayer games from the US also hit Sega hard.

Nostalgia and New Ideas: Sega Opens New Stores to Bring Back Old Fans

Now, Sega wants to reinvent itself. The big success of the “Sonic the Hedgehog” movies has helped. Many new fans have discovered Sega because of Sonic’s big-screen adventures. The third Sonic film did really well at the box office last year.

Sega is using this chance to grow. The company’s boss, Shuji Utsumi, says things are finally looking up. “Opportunities are expanding,” he told AFP. Sega wants to reach the world, not just Japan.

This Friday, Sega will open its first flagship store in Japan. A similar shop opened in Shanghai in May. Tourists love Japan’s pop culture. Sega wants to tap into this global interest.

Old fans from the 1990s are now adults. Many have kids of their own. These parents are passing their love for old Sega games to a new generation. This is good for Sega’s brand.

Experts say Sega has “untapped value” in its old game series. Other Japanese companies like Nintendo are doing the same. They are making movies, stores, and even theme park rides based on old games.

Sega has more plans. It is turning “Shinobi” into a movie. Its “Yakuza” game is now a TV show. Fans are also waiting to see if “Persona” will become a movie too. Sega says to “stay tuned.”

To grow even more, Sega bought Rovio, the Finnish maker of “Angry Birds”, in 2023. This shows Sega wants a bigger piece of the mobile gaming market.

But Sega knows the gaming world has changed. People now play on phones, not just consoles. Still, experts say Sega should keep making big, high-quality games. Big games build strong fan loyalty.

Sega is also working on a “Super Game”. This will be huge, with big budgets and global goals. It will be more than just a game. It might include social features and even AI.

The company knows the gaming market is very tough. It wants to stay close to its fans while building great games. That takes time and care.

Sega’s parent company, Sega Sammy, also makes arcade and gambling machines. But those businesses are shrinking. So, Sega’s entertainment business is now its biggest hope for growth.

Young people in Tokyo are excited about the new Sega store. Some say they grew up playing Sega games. For them, Sega feels like a part of their childhood.

With new stores, movies, and games, Sega hopes the world will remember why it once ruled the gaming world. And maybe, it can do it again.