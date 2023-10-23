Nostalgia Revived as Mario and Sonic Release Games in the Same Week

The Millennials and the 90s people will remember two of the most nostalgic games of the time, ‘Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog.’ At that time, these two games were leading the charts and were the most famous games in the industry. Nevertheless, their hype began to fade with the launch of 3D games. However, there is good news for the fans, as the good old days may be returning as the two rivals have launched games in the same week for the first time in over 30 years.

This has not occurred since 1992, when both Sonic 2 and Super Mario Land 2 were released in the United Kingdom during the final week of November.

Super Mario Bros Wonder debuted on Friday, and Sonic Superstars was launched on Tuesday. Both games explore a return to the series’ origins. A Scottish Twitch broadcaster with approximately 20,000 subscribers, Argick, compares the current situation to “being back in the ’90s.”

“I have fond memories of moving into the home that I’m currently in, way back when I was a kid, the first thing that came out of the truck was the little cube CRT TV and the Mega Drive,” according to him.

“These were the games I grew up with as a kid, to have both Sonic Superstars and Mario Wonder releasing at the same time, there’s just a lot of nostalgia for it.”

The most recent installment in the franchise that established the standard for this genre of video game is Super Mario Bros Wonder. One might be inclined to assume that the two newly developed games originated from the same development team due to their striking visual resemblances.

Both games are side-scrollers, in which the player views the action from the character’s side as they navigate the levels by moving the camera to the left and right.

Additionally, they are both platformers, a genre that is largely ill-defined but where the objective is to generally avoid adversaries and impediments by utilizing various platforms within a stage. Although certain levels in Sonic Superstars bear visual resemblance to earlier installments in the series, gaming journalist Helen Ashcroft explains that despite their appearance, these games function quite differently.

“They are both platformers but take very different approaches to things,” she asserted. “While the characters have similar roots, they’ve evolved in different ways, and these days feel like very unique experiences.”

