You can now take a sigh of relief as WhatsApp has announced that it will not delete your account if you don’t accept its new policy. Anyhow, you will go through some other consequences. The information was posted on the company’s official website. WhatsApp has announced that it will make the app less useful if you don’t accept its new terms.

WhatsApp will not Delete Your Account if You Don’t Accept its New Policy

For those who choose not to accept the company’s updated terms, the app will continue to show a notification asking to accept. After a period of several weeks, the users will see a persistent reminder.

Check Also: WhatsApp Launches Short Keys Called ‘Cheat Codes’

Once users see a persistent reminder, the WhatsApp app will switch to a limited functionality mode. In this mode, users won’t be able to access their chat list. However, if they receive a chat, they will be able to open it through their notifications and also respond to them. They can also receive incoming audio and video calls. A few weeks later, the user will stop receiving all calls and messages.

Unfortunately, WhatsApp has not revealed any exact date on any of these events. But WhatsApp has assured that it won’t delete accounts. However, the app will become useless after a few weeks if you don’t accept the terms anyway.

Check Also: WhatsApp Now Shows Bigger Photos and Videos in Chats