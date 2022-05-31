Pakistan is a developing country where a large portion of the population lives in poverty. When we look at the current state of affairs in Pakistan, we can see that people are more likely to buy cheaper and simpler smartphones. Because, as we all know, most high-end products, such as Apple smartphones, are pretty expensive when compared to Android devices. Android phones are made by a variety of companies, and their R&D costs are relatively low, resulting in lower prices. Owing to these factors, less than 1% of the population uses iOS devices. It was recently revealed in IDC’s report as you can see in the given image.

Not even 1% of the Pakistani population use iOS devices, a Report Reveals

Now as you can clearly see in the aforementioned image, a mere 0.3% of the total OS unit share belongs to iOS. It is pretty low as compared to the Android OS and the reasons for this are entailed below:

Reasons for low iOS unit share

Very Costly:

As we all know, Apple devices are pretty expensive. Adding to the cost is the import tax on these phones levied by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). For instance, the base model of the new iPhone 13 with PTA tax starts at around PKR 220,000/-. That’s quite a lot for normal citizens. Therefore, the low high cost is one of the major reasons behind the low market share of iOS devices.

Android OS is comparatively more customizable:

Another factor that is the cause behind the low unit share of iOS is the availability of more customizable options in Android OS. Furthermore, the latter is relatively easier to use and you can customize it according to your own preference.

Conclusion:

The aforementioned data is taken from a very credible source. If you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!

Check out? Apple iPhone 14 production delays due to lockdowns in China