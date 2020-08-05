Note 20 Series Provides the most Powerful Battery

Gone are days when people used to look for the beauty of the device to be showcased. Now people are more interested in the better life of a smartphone in order to make it work the whole day. The trend of carrying chargers and power bank along is no more, so there is a need for a device that works the whole day long with just a single charge. Samsung has recently launched its note 20 series including Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Note 20 Series powerful battery is one such selection for people who can afford flagship devices.

Note 20 Series powerful battery Make Device Work Whole Day Long

Galaxy Note Series has all-day intelligent battery power that will not run down your smartphone. With its super-fast charging, you will have hours of power from minutes of charge. Note 20 Ultra houses 4,500 mAh battery whereas Note 20 has 4,300 mAh battery. Both are quite powerful and will provide the most dependable performer when it comes to battery life.

If all you want from a smartphone is a huge battery and nothing else, there are only a few options to choose from. However, now two more smartphones are added to the list providing people with phenomenal battery life along with exceptional features. There is a pro mode in Note 20 that supports additional shooting options like 8K filming, and frame rate settings (24/30/60/120fps in FHD and UHD) putting you in complete creative control.

It means now people owning any of the Galaxy Note 20 series will be able to enjoy more productive work and will have more time for playing exciting games. Are you going to buy the device due to its battery life? Let us know in comments section below.

