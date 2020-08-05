Note 20 Series Houses Powerful 120 Hz Display

The flagship Note series of Samsung is loved globally, and people wait to see the unpacked event revealing the new device with great features. The wait to grab flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series in hands is soon going to end as the Korean tech giant has just launched Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in Galaxy Unpacked event. The event was hosted online and was live-streamed on Samsung’s official Website. The device is packed with marvelous features. This time the flagship Note 20 series is packed with a powerful 120 Hz display. Note 20 will have a big 6.7″ Super AMOLED Infinity O display whereas Note 20 Ultra has a giant 6.9″ super AMOLED 2X infinity display.

Note 20 Series to have Powerful 120 Hz Display

Since most of the mid-tier devices include a 90 Hz screen, the powerful display of 120 Hz is surely going to provide an amazing experience to users and will be specifically helpful to gamers who love to have good displays. Note 20 will have flat display whereas Note 20 Ultra will have edge display.

This massive 120 Hz display will help Samsung stand out among its competitors especially Apple which is still working on a powerful display. The ramping up of the refresh rate to 120Hz should also help Samsung keep parity with its rivals. The powerful display will give users with smoother screen experience.

If you are gaming enthusiasts or love to have a colorful and powerful display, this device is a must-have in the flagship range

