realme continues its streak of innovation with the official launch of the Note 60 in Pakistan. Endorsed by Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, this smartphone raises the bar with industry-leading durability and an exclusive 24-month warranty. Priced at an unbeatable PKR 26,999, the realme Note 60 is a game-changer for entry-level users seeking performance, reliability, and value.

Unmatched Durability: Segment-First IP64 and ArmorShell Protection

Just like Arshad Nadeem, known for his strength and resilience, the realme Note 60 is built to withstand the toughest challenges. Featuring IP64 protection, a segment-first feature, the Note 60 is designed to resist both dust and water, ensuring users can confidently use it in various conditions, from dusty environments to light rain.

In addition to its water and dust resistance, the Note 60 boasts ArmorShell Protection, a robust design with a die-cast aluminum framework that increases rigidity by 20% compared to conventional smartphones. The phone’s reinforced glass further protects against accidental drops, making it as reliable as the Olympic champion who endorses it.

The Segment’s Only 32MP Camera: Setting New Standards

The realme Note 60 is the only smartphone in its price range to feature a 32MP camera, far exceeding competitors who offer a maximum of 13MP. This camera allows users to capture life’s moments with incredible detail, offering vibrant images even in challenging lighting conditions. Enhanced portrait mode and night mode ensure superior photography performance for those who value precision and clarity.

Performance Powerhouse: DRE Technology and Octa-Core Processor

The realme Note 60 is powered by the UNISOC T612 Octa-core processor and features Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology. With up to 12GB of dynamic RAM, users experience seamless multitasking, faster app launches, and smoother gameplay. Additionally, the Note 60 offers 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD, ensuring that users never run out of space for their media, files, and apps.

All-Day Battery Life with 10W Fast Charging Support

A 5000mAh battery powers the Note 60, offering long-lasting use throughout the day. For users in Pakistan, the local variant comes with 10W fast charging, ensuring the device charges quickly and efficiently. The Note 60 also supports reverse charging, allowing users to share power with other devices.

Catering to Entry-Level Users with Unmatched Value

With its exclusive 24-month warranty, the realme Note 60 is built to provide peace of mind for entry-level users who demand reliability and durability. The phone’s innovative features, combined with its affordable price, make it a top contender in the entry-level smartphone market. The inclusion of AI Boost Engine and a 90Hz Eye Comfort Display ensures that the user experience is smooth and satisfying, making the Note 60 the perfect choice for those looking for a durable yet high-performing device.

The realme Note 60 is more than just a smartphone—it’s a testament to innovation, performance, and reliability. With the exclusive 24-month warranty, segment-first IP64 protection, and ArmorShell durability, this device is set to follow in the footsteps of its successful predecessor, the Note 50, which was praised for its groundbreaking features. The Note 60 is now ready to exceed expectations and set a new benchmark for entry-level smartphones in Pakistan, offering unmatched value for PKR 26,999.

