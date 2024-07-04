Nothing CMF Phone 1 Frontal Live Image Surfaced Online

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF is wrapping up to reveal its first smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, on July 8. Recently, a live image leaked by a reliable source surfaced online, providing a clear view of the device’s front. Moreover, it also confirms some long-rumored specifications. Let’s dig into it.

Confirmed Nothing CMF Phone 1 Specs

The “About phone” screen in the image confirms that the CMF Phone 1 will run Nothing OS 2.6.0 at launch. The upcoming handset will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This combo promises smooth performance and ample storage for most users. The device will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. Moreover, there will be a robust 5,000 mAh battery. The camera setup of the highly anticipated handset will include a 50 MP rear camera and a 16 MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Nothing’s ongoing teaser campaign confirmed most of these specifications except for the battery capacity. Earlier today, the company also revealed the phone’s back, complementing the leaked image of the front and giving us a comprehensive look at the device.

Interestingly, Nothing’s subsidiary will offer customizable back covers with additional features. These covers will reportedly include options like extra battery capacity, wallet functionality for credit cards, and even a kickstand. The SIM ejector tool, intriguingly, has a screwdriver head on the other end to simplify changing back plates. The CMF Phone 1’s removable back cover will come in four colors: black, blue, light green, and orange. It seems to be a tempting feature allowing users to personalize their devices. It is quite similar to using a case, but in this case, it’s the actual back cover of the phone.

CMF’s first smartphone is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the smartphone market. With its powerful specs, customizable features, and innovative design, it promises to lure tech enthusiasts and consumers looking for a unique device. Stay tuned for the official launch on July 8 to discover more about the CMF Phone 1.