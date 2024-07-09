Nothing’s subsidiary CMF has just launched the phone 1 with a unique modular design. CMF Phone 1 PTA tax/customs duty must be paid within 30 days (in case of PTA passport registration) and 60 days (in case of PTA ID card registration) to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if importing it to Pakistan. If you plan to visit Pakistan for less than 120 days then you can register your phone with PTA DIRBS for free in 2024. Details are mentioned at the end.

Nothing CMF Phone 1 PTA Tax & Customs Duty in Pakistan

Model PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Nothing CMF Phone 1 9,780 11,781

Nothing CMF 1 PTA tax / exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the latest Nothing smartphones to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days, afterwards, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

Register Your Phone with PTA DIRBS for Free As an Overseas Pakistani in 2024 for 120 Days upon arrival.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.