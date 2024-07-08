Nothing has finally launched the first phone under its CMF sub-brand, the CMF Phone 1. This phone is expected to be one of the better budget options available.

Nothing Debuts CMF Phone 1 With Modular Design

Design and Features

The CMF Phone 1 stands out with its unique design. Unlike Nothing’s mainline phones with Glyph lighting, this phone has a simple rear cover with visible screws. These screws indicate a notable feature: the removable rear cover. You can replace this cover with different materials and colours. However, removing the cover does not give access to the battery, unlike some other phones with removable covers.

One interesting aspect is the “Accessory Point” located at the bottom-right corner of the device. This connector supports various accessories like a card case, a lanyard, and a kickstand. While this isn’t as advanced as modular phones like the Fairphone, which allow you to swap out components like the camera or battery, it still offers more customization than typical phones.

Specifications

The CMF Phone 1 is positioned as a lower mid-range handset. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen with 2,000 nits peak brightness, 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Compromises for Affordability

To keep the price low, Nothing has made some compromises. The phone supports 33W wired charging instead of faster speeds, lacks wireless charging, and has a 50MP rear camera with an undisclosed depth sensor instead of a secondary camera. Additionally, the update policy is limited to two major OS updates and three years of security patches.

Additional Features

Other features of the CMF Phone 1 include a 16MP selfie camera, an IP52 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and microSD support.

Pricing and Availability

In the US, the 8GB/128GB model will be available via a beta program for $199. In the UK and Europe, it will start at £209 and €239, respectively. Moreover, in India, the 8GB/128GB model will cost Rs 17,999, with a 6GB/128GB variant available for Rs 15,999.

Accessories

Nothing is also selling several accessories for the CMF Phone 1. These include cases in various colours (Black, Blue, Light Green, and Orange) for $35 each, as well as a kickstand, a lanyard, and a card case for $25 each.

CMF Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2

Alongside the phone, Nothing unveiled the CMF Watch Pro 2. This smartwatch has interchangeable bands and a swappable bezel. It features a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen, an aluminium body, a controlled crown, and an IP68 rating. Although it doesn’t run Wear OS, it offers over 100 watch faces, various smartphone controls, integrated GPS, and up to 11 days of typical use or nine days of heavy usage. It also includes health-related features like heart rate and SpO2 tracking, sleep/stress/menstrual tracking, support for 120 sports, and auto-recognition of five sports. The CMF Watch Pro 2 is priced at $69 in the US, £69 in the UK, and €69 in Europe.

Finally, Nothing introduced the CMF Buds Pro 2 earbuds. These earbuds feature a smart dial on the charging case for controlling volume and playback. They support Bluetooth 5.3, the LDAC codec, spatial audio, hybrid active noise cancellation (up to 50 decibels), and have six microphones. The earbuds offer six hours of battery life with ANC off and 4.8 hours with ANC on. The charging case provides 25 hours of playtime with ANC off and 18.6 hours with ANC on. A 10-minute charge gives up to three hours of playback. The CMF Buds Pro 2 will cost $59 in the US, £59 in the UK, and €59 in Europe.