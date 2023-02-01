Nothing Ear 2 Official Renders Give Us A Good Look At Upcoming Wireless Buds
Last year, the all-new brand Nothing unveiled its first TWS earbuds dubbed Nothing Ear (1). They gained immense popularity among consumers due to their unique transparent design. Now the company is prepping to launch its successor, Nothing Ear 2. We have also got our hands on some official renders of the wireless earbuds giving us a closer look at the upcoming earbuds. Let’s dig into it.
These Are Some Nothing Ear 2 Official Renders
Yesterday, Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) is going to get a proper release in the United States soon. We have finally one new Nothing device confirmed and locked in for 2023. However, it seems like we could be getting one more, with the release of Nothing’s follow-up to the Ear (1). The wireless earbuds were tipped to launch in December however, that didn’t happen. There had been no official words regarding the earbuds yet however, few renders surfaced online. Let’s have a look at them: