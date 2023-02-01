Nothing Ear 2 Official Renders Give Us A Good Look At Upcoming Wireless Buds

Advertisement

Last year, the all-new brand Nothing unveiled its first TWS earbuds dubbed Nothing Ear (1). They gained immense popularity among consumers due to their unique transparent design. Now the company is prepping to launch its successor, Nothing Ear 2. We have also got our hands on some official renders of the wireless earbuds giving us a closer look at the upcoming earbuds. Let’s dig into it.

These Are Some Nothing Ear 2 Official Renders

Yesterday, Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) is going to get a proper release in the United States soon. We have finally one new Nothing device confirmed and locked in for 2023. However, it seems like we could be getting one more, with the release of Nothing’s follow-up to the Ear (1). The wireless earbuds were tipped to launch in December however, that didn’t happen. There had been no official words regarding the earbuds yet however, few renders surfaced online. Let’s have a look at them:

It is quite clear from the renders, the design of the upcoming earbuds looks identical to the current model. It features a transparent design that shows off the innards of the earbuds. In addition to that, it comes in a squarish case made of clear plastic with red and white color accents. As far as changes are concerned, leaksters have observed that the microphone towards the top of the earbuds has now been moved closer to the stalk. Furthermore, there are some design elements that change the look just slightly. Most areas are transparent. We all know that getting new renders on unannounced devices is a great thing as they give us a sneak peek at what’s to come. Unfortunately, there really isn’t more information when it comes to the device’s specifications. However, we are pretty sure that if Nothing is preparing a successor to the Ear (1), there’s a fair chance that it will make adjustments to the wireless earbuds, enhancing or improving features as compared to its predecessor. The Ear (1) Price was just $100. Let’s see what will the upcoming pair cost.