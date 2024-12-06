Nothing Gallery App Leaks: A Minimalist Revolution for Photo Management

Nothing is all set to release its Nothing OS 3.0 stable update in the coming weeks. The update will bring an exciting addition: the long-awaited Nothing Gallery app. Until now, Nothing smartphones have depended on Google Photos for photo management. However, many users have clamored for a native gallery app. Nothing has finally listened to its fans.

The leaked beta of the Nothing Gallery app highlights a minimalist design with thoughtful features. Users can choose folders to display in the “Photos” view, creating a personalized photo feed. The pinch-to-zoom functionality helps to adjust the density of photos on the screen, adding flexibility to the viewing experience.

First Look at Nothing Gallery App: A Simpler Photo Experience with AI Potential

While browsing personal photos, the bottom toolbar provides basic options like marking images as favorites, sharing, or deleting them. The addition of a preview bar improves navigation, allowing users to quickly scroll through adjacent images. Moreover, the app supports XDR/Ultra HDR photos, delivering vibrant visuals for compatible displays.

The Albums view organizes media into folders, with a particular section for recently deleted files. Then, there is a Search view, making it easier to find specific images. For video content, the app provides a play/pause button and volume controls. However, the interface still lacks a seek bar. The app’s interface leans towards a bright aesthetic. It also includes a dark theme for people who prefer a less glaring experience.

AI-driven features like automatic image categorization, AI Upscaling, and Super Resolution teased by Nothing earlier—are absent in this beta release. These features are anticipated to roll out in future updates.

For now, the app is exclusive to Nothing devices. Sideloading is possible, but it comes with limitations. As Nothing fine-tunes its app and starts a general rollout, fans can look forward to a polished and feature-rich photo management experience.

