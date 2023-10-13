Nothing Launches Its Own Apparel Line To Foray Into Fashion Industry

No doubt, Carl Pei’s Nothing tech brand has come a long way in just a few years. It has given the mobile phone business a big kick with its second handset being among the best Android phones of 2023. Then, it launched the CMF by Nothing brand to present decent headphones and a smartwatch for very affordable prices. The technology brand Nothing is now making clothes. Wait, What? Yes, you heard right. Recently, the company announced its new Nothing Apparel line to foray into the fashion industry. However, you shouldn’t be surprised since the maker of Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Phone (2), and a variety of other electronics also announced a Lager beer a few weeks ago. Now, the tech company wants to enter the fashion industry. According to the company, Nothing Apparel will actually make a uniform for the designers, and engineers.

Why Not Wear Nothing Apparel If You Have Nothing To Wear?

The company entered the smartphone industry with the aim to do something out of the box. No doubt, Nothing phones are indeed unique, but that wasn’t enough. The company appears to be branching into the fashion industry with the unique Nothing Apparel. Carl Pei-led startup states:

“Nothing apparel is a uniform for the designers, engineers. The creators. Anybody that wants to make something new happen. Inspired by our hardware, classic factory wear, and our unmistakable visual identity, this is Nothing’s design ethos in textile form.”

The company claims that the workwear is conceptualized in collaboration with Swedish consumer electronics company Teenage Engineering. The new line of clothing by Nothing will mirror the classic style of factory workers who build tech products. Reports claim that the first pieces will be on sale at Dover Street Market in London until October 15, or until they sell out. After that, the apparel lineup will be released at the Nothing Store in Soho.

Nothing Apparel isn’t the new product we were anticipating from the startup, but it’s still pretty cool. The good part is that Nothing has not used the semi-transparent design of its smartphones on the Nothing Apparel. 😉 A few weeks ago, Nothing released a teaser image showing a can of beer with the Nothing logo and the text “Beer (5.1%)”. Many people thought that the teaser was an April Fool’s joke, but Nothing insisted that the product was real. The company keeps on introducing new things and doing something out of the box. Let’s see what comes next.