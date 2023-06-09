Nothing OS 2.0 will be Developed on Personalization

The world is preparing for the launch of the Nothing Phone (2) and as we approach that date, we are getting more details about it. The new phone will come with the new Nothing OS 2.0. Just recently, the London-based company spoke about what we can expect from its next OS. XDA Developers sat down with Mladen M. Hoyss, software creative director at Nothing about OS 2.0.

With the Phone (2) looking at a global release this year, the company is looking to make the user more productive while allowing them to “have fun” at the same time. As Nothing searches for the best parts of Android to make them easier for the everyday user, the company is also setting its sights on the phone’s home screen.

Nothing OS 2.0 will be Better and Improved Version

Hoyss states, “You have a page system where you scroll through basically logos of companies. If you take a look at an app, it’s basically the logo of a company. And this is your ‘home screen.’ If you want to embody the word home into an OS then it’s way more than just a page with logos.”

To Hoyss, their device’s home screen should display “what’s personal to you” with just a glance. Hoyss stated Nothing is pondering its next OS on a “system level,” trying to leverage “options that your smartphone already has out of the box.” Due to this, Nothing has made the claim that its 2.0 software can’t be compared to “anything that’s out right now.”

Nothing is planning to launch its Phone (2) by the end of next month with Nothing OS 2.0. The new device will come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform. We will get more details about it in the coming days.

