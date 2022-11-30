Nothing OS 1.1.7 Improves AirPods Compatibility & Bugs Fixes for Nothing Phone (1) Nothing Phone (1) gets Nothing OS 1.1.7 update with several improvements, better AirPods support

A few days ago, Nothing founder Carl Pei previewed Nothing OS 1.5.0 for the Nothing Phone (1). He claimed that it is based on Android 13, but he didn’t provide a release date. There have been several upgrades, and bug fixes. The update enhanced compatibility for AirPods and was introduced in Nothing’s latest software version Nothing OS 1.1.7 for its first smartphone.

Users can now see how much juice their Apple AirPods still have with the latest update, which weighs around 80 MB. It’s an experimental feature that may be activated by going to the Settings > Experimental features section of the phone’s interface.

In addition to enhancing the OS’s smoothness and sound quality when shooting videos. The Nothing OS version 1.1.7 also fixes bugs and adds new features. Additionally, it upgrades the Nothing Phone (1)’s Android security patch level to that of October/November 2022. The changelog also notes the elimination of general bugs. It also notices the correction of an issue that rendered WhatsApp lock screen notifications ineffective.

If you haven’t received the Nothing OS 1.1.7 update just yet, you can check for it manually by going to Settings > System > System updates menu on the Nothing Phone (1). This is only necessary if you haven’t received the update automatically.

