Nothing Phone 1 is Glowing: A New Video

The gates have opened for the many rumors, leaks and reports about the Nothing Phone 1. A few days back we had an official image shared by the company. Now we have a new video of Phone 1. The Phone 1 is glowing. A surprise event was held in Switzerland by the company. A few journalist were given a sneak peak at the phone.

A video shows that the Phone 1 is kept in a plexiglass enclosure. This video was shared by the German tech journalist and YouTuber Rafael Zeier. The front of the device was not shown in the video. The rear side is clearly visible. It showed that certain areas in the back of the device i.e. the camera module and components at the top and bottom were glowing and can light up, as shown in the video below

Now this is not clear, why these two parts glow? Now we assume that maybe they glow as they are for call or other notifications.

If these glowing/ lighting parts are for notifications or call alerts, it is not a new feature. Many other devices come with this feature like the OnePlus 10 Pro, Galaxy S22 and Nokia phones have the same feature. Whereas Motorola, Xiaomi and Razer devices have their brand logos as notification indicators.

Now the details of what purpose these lights serve is to be confirmed by the company. Soon we will get more details about the device.

