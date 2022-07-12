Nothing Phone (1): Launch Event, How to Watch Live, & Specs

All the tech enthusiasts must have heard about a new upcoming smartphone model, the Nothing phone 1. It is pertinent to mention here that the new tech startup ‘Nothing’ is set up by one of the OnePlus cofounders Carl Peri. The company is set to unveil its first smartphone today (July 12) during the launch event entitled ‘(brace yourselves) Nothing (event): Return to Instinct.’

When will the launch event start?

The Nothing launch event is going to start at 8:00 pm (PKT)/ 8:00 am (PT).

How can I watch the Nothing Launch event live?

You can watch the ‘Nothing Launch’ event by clicking on the link mentioned below”

Nothing Event

Specifications of the Nothing Phone 1:

Nothing hasn’t been hesitant about disclosing the Nothing Phone 1’s features prior to its “official” release, so we already know its appearance and many of its features. A set of flashing light strips (Glyph interface) on the rear can flash in sync with the phone’s ringtones, illuminate to indicate its charging state, and more. Furthermore, the smartphone will be equipped with a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sony sensor. The phone would be featuring a new custom android skin named ‘Nothing OS.’ At the helm, the Nothing Phone 1 would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ 5G processor. Moreover, the phone would be featuring a punch-hole front camera and will support wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Nothing has not yet disclosed the phone’s price, release date, and exact availability locations. However, after today’s event, this would all become evident.

