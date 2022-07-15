One of the OnePlus cofounders Carl Peri launched the “Nothing” company and Nothing Phone (1) is the company’s first-ever phone. Because of its name and specs, the phone got attention and become one of the most-hyped smartphones. Nothing Phone (1) has now officially launched. Now it’s time to check whether the phone is worth the hype or not. In this article, I will do a complete comparison of Nothing Phone (1) vs. iPhone 13. So let’s dig into it and see which phone is better.

Advertisement

Nothing Phone (1) vs. iPhone 13 – The Best Comparison So Far on the Internet

Release Date and Price Range

Apple has launched iPhone 13 series last year. The series includes four phones, iPhone Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Just like other iPhones, iPhone 13 was also a big hit irrespective of the high price range. The iPhone 13 series price ranges from $599 to $1499. One of the most affordable phones in the series is the iPhone 13 Mini. The series was announced last year in September.

On the other hand, Nothing Phone (1) costs far less than the iPhone 13 series. The base model costs around $475 and the model with maximum storage costs around $593. Nothing Phone (1) has launched on July 12.

Launch Date of Nothing Phone (1) vs. iPhone 13

The Nothing Phone (1) will go on sale on 21st July. There is no official distribution partner of Nothing in Pakistan. But in future, we may get the phone in the country as well. On the other hand, iPhone 13 series go on sale by the end of September 2021 and are officially available in Pakistan. Because of the unstable dollar rates, the price of the iPhone 13 is very high.

Specs and Features of Nothing Phone (1)

Let’s first check out the specs of the newly launched phone.

SOC details

The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor which is a bit disappointing. The phone should have come with a more powerful processor like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Anyhow, the company claimed that a less powerful chip offers a better balance of performance, power consumption, heat output, and price. There are a total of three memory options, 8/128GB, 8/256GB and 12/256GB.

On the other hand, all the model in the series of iPhone 13 has come with an Apple A15 chipset. The non-pro model has landed with 4-core graphics while the Pro models have 5-core graphics. Whereas, the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 have 4GB of RAM while both Pro models have 6GB of RAM.

So in terms of memory, Nothing Phone (1) has better options. If you are one of those who prefer bigger memory to smoothly run the system, Nothing Phone (1) is a good option.

OS Version

The Nothing phone (1) runs Nothing OS (1) based on Android 12. The key with the software is reliability, so it’s not a heavy skin, and it’s promised to not have any bloatware. Nothing also promises three years of Android updates and four years of security patches every two months.

Design

Nothing Phone (1) has a very unique design with a transparent rear panel that is covered in LED lights. The “Glyph Interface” is the name given to this design by the manufacturer, and when a call or notification comes in, the LEDs turn on. This feature has also available in other smartphones as well.

Apart from this, the smartphone has flat corners that resemble those of iPhones. Furthermore, it has a metal frame that is entirely constructed of recyclable aluminium and a transparent back. You can also see internal parts like the wireless charging coil. This is a feature that is not common yet and is available in some high-end gaming phones.

On the other hand, iPhone 13 has the same usual design. The phone has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. Overall, both phones have a good design but the transparent back of Nothing iPhone (1) makes it more stylish and eye-catching.

Display

If we talk about the comparison of the display of Nothing Phone (1) vs. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Mini, Nothing Phone (1) has the biggest display. It has a 6.55” display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution while the iPhone 13 Mini has 5.4” with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, iPhone 13 and 13 Pro have a 6.1” display with 1170 x 2532 pixels resolution. Whereas iPhone 13 Pro Max has a slightly bigger screen, 6.7” with 1284 x 2778 pixels resolution. Overall the screen quality is good for all phones.

The other main difference is of refresh rate. Nothing Phone (1) has a 60-120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, iPhone 13 comes with a 60Hz refresh rate only.

Camera

If you are like me who put more focus on the phone’s camera, you will be happy to know that Nothing Phone (1) has a dual 50MP rear camera setup. It has come with many camera features including Scene Detection, Live Photo, Document Mode, Night mode, Extreme Night Mode, Night Video, Expert Mode, Panorama, Slow-Mo (120 fps), Timelapse, 114° Field of View, OIS and EIS Image Stabilisation.

On the other hand, iPhone 13 mini and 13 have come with a 12MP dual camera rear setup with some common features. iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max have a 12MP quad camera setup. Overall, the iPhone 13 provides good quality pictures as well. But surely, Nothing Phone (1) will provide better results.

From the front side, iPhone 13 comes with a 12MP camera. Whereas Nothing Phone (1) has a 16MP front-facing camera. The picture quality of iPhone 13 vs. Nothing Phone (1) requires a detailed review. For that stay tuned for upcoming articles.

Colours

Every year Apple launches the phone in a number of different colours keeping in mind the latest fashion and trends. On the Other hand, Nothing Phone (1) has come in only two colours, white and black.

iPhone 13 and 13 Mini has come in Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red and Green. Whereas, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are available in Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue and Alpine Green colour options. So you have a variety of options to choose from. Nothing should have launched more interesting colours. But the company may not have launched the other colours due to the transparent back.

Battery

Last but not the least, is the battery comparison. Nothing Phone (1) has launched with a 4500 mAh Li-po battery with 33W fast charging support. The company claims that the phone will get 0-50% charge in just half an hour. On the other hand, all iPhone 13 models have smaller batteries compared to them. Also, iPhone 13 has a Li-Ion battery which means they have a high-power density. But still, the charging capacity is low. Also, the charging support is also low. But yes, Nothing Phone (1) has better fast charging support.

Nothing Phone (1) vs. iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 13 Mini vs. Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max

Specifications Nothing Phone (1) iPhone 13 Mini Apple iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) A15 Bionic (5 nm) Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) CPU 2.5 GHz, Octa Core Processor Hexa-core, 2×3.23 GHz 2×3.23 GHz Hexa core processor Hexa-core, 2×3.23 GHz Hexa-core, 2×3.23 GHz GPU Adreno 642L Apple GPU (4-core graphics) GPU (4-core graphics) Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display 6.55”OLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution 5.4” OLED with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution 6.1” OLED with 1170 x 2532 pixels resolution 6.1” OLED with 1170 x 2532 pixels resolution 6.7” OLED with 1284 x 2778 pixels resolution RAM 8GB 4GB 4GB 6GB 6GB Storage 128/256 GB 128/256/512 GB 128/256/512 GB 128/256/512/ GB & 1TB 128/256/512 GB & 1TB Rear Camera 50 MP f/1.88 (Main lens) +

50 MP f/2.2 (Ultra Wide) 12 MP f/1.6 (Main lens)

12 MP f/2.4 (Ultra Wide) 12 MP f/1.6 (Main lens)

12 MP f/2.4 (Ultra Wide) quad camera – 12 MP f/1.5 (main lens) +12 MP f/2.8 (telephoto) + 12 MP f/1.8, (ultrawide) + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth) quad camera – 12 MP f/1.5 (main lens) +12 MP f/2.8 (telephoto) + 12 MP f/1.8, (ultrawide) + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth) Camera Features Scene Detection, Live Photo, Document Mode, Night mode, Extreme Night Mode, Night Video, Expert Mode, Panorama, Slow-Mo (120 fps), Timelapse, 114° Field of View, OIS and EIS Image Stabilisation, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) HDR (photo/panorama), Dual-LED dual-tone flash Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Video Resolution 4K @ 30fps UHD, 1080p @ 30/60fps FHD, 720p @ 30fps HD [email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec. stereo sound rec, [email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), [email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec. [email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec. Selfie Camera 16 MP f/2.45 (Wide Angle) 12 MP f/2.2 (Wide Angle) 12 MP f/2.2 (Wide Angle) Dual- 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide) + SL 3D (depth sensor) Dual- 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide) + SL 3D (depth sensor) OS Android v12 iOS 15 Apple iOS 15 iOS 15 iOS 15 Battery 4500 mAh, Li-Po Battery 2438 mAh, Li-Ion Battery 3240 mAH, Li-Ion Battery 3095 mAh, Li-Ion Battery 4352 mAh, Li-Ion Battery Fast Charging 33W Fast Charging 18W Fast charging 23W fast charging 23W fast charging 27W fast charging Colours White, Black Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red, Green Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red, Green Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue, Alpine Green Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue, Alpine Green Sensors Accelerometer, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Sensor Core, Front RGB Sensor Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Accelerometer, Face ID, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support

Final Verdict:

Nothing Phone (1) has many amazing features including its rear camera setup, transparent back, unique design and fast charging support. The best part is that the phone is affordable as compared to the iPhone 13. No doubt, iPhone 13 has many interesting features as well. But both phones are amazing with their pros and cons. If you are focusing on the camera, battery or RAM then Nothing Phone (1) is the best choice. Also, its price is far less than the iPhone 13. But yes, there is a huge difference in operating systems. If you are an iPhone lover, go for it.

Check out: Nothing Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord 2T: Which Smartphone Takes the Lead?