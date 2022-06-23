Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Sold In A Unique Way Through Invites

Nothing Phone 1 Teaser Campaign is in full swing. The company is revealing minute details of their upcoming handset on regular basis. Nothing CEO Carl Pei was the co-founder of OnePlus that’s why we see a lot of similarities between the two companies, especially in the marketing terms. Recently, the company has unveiled that the highly anticipated Nothing Phone will be initially sold through invites only.

Nothing Phone 1 New Teaser Hints At Invite System

Today, Nothing premiered a new video that not only hints at the details of the design of the phone but also shows its manufacturing process. In this video, the company revealed that Nothing Phone will be sold through the invite system initially as it will allow them to sell its products faster. In this way, the company will not have to wait until it can accumulate a lot of phones in stock in order to start shipping them.

Apparently, the roundness of the phone resembles the iPhone’s rounded corners. An antenna band is also visible, which points that the rear of the device is metallic. In addition to all this, the device will be having a triple-camera module with a primary lens of 50MP. Furthermore, it may come with 8MP and a 2MP camera lens. It is expected that we will be getting full details of the device soon.

The launch event will be held on July 12th at 11 am Eastern Time (ET)/ 2 pm Pacific Time (PT)/ 4 pm British Standard Time (BST)/ 8 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST). Furthermore, Nothing Phone price will be around €500 in Europe and $525 in the US which will be almost Pkr 1,07,787 in Pakistan.