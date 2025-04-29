Nothing Phone 2, 2a & CMF 1 Phone Officially Launched in Pakistan Under Jazz’s RoX Platform

In a significant boost to the local smartphone market, the highly anticipated Nothing Phone (2), Phone (2a), and the budget-friendly CMF Phone 1 have officially launched in Pakistan. The launch was carried out through a strategic collaboration between Jazz under its lifestyle brand RoX, and Yellostone Technologies, which will serve as the official distributor.

A launch event was held today at the Jazz headquarters in Islamabad, where industry leaders and tech enthusiasts gathered to mark the entry of one of the most innovative smartphone brands into the local market.

The official prices in Pakistan have been set as follows:

Nothing Phone (2): Rs. 239,900

Nothing Phone (2a): Rs. 144,900

CMF Phone 1: Rs. 84,900

Speaking at the event, Kazim Mujtaba, President of Jazz Consumer Division, emphasized the synergy between RoX and Nothing’s bold, youth-oriented brand image. “Nothing is a brand built for the Gen Z audience—bold, innovative, and design-led. RoX shares the same DNA, making this partnership a natural fit,” he said. He further noted that with this collaboration, Jazz aims to enrich its digital ecosystem by offering premium and disruptive tech experiences to Pakistani consumers.

The Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (2a) have already received global acclaim for their minimalist design and unique Glyph Interface, which uses LED strips on the back for smart notifications and functions. Powered by clean software and strong hardware integration, the phones promise a clutter-free and fast user experience.

Meanwhile, the CMF Phone 1, launched under Nothing’s sub-brand CMF, targets budget-conscious users without compromising on aesthetics or performance. With customizable back panels and a clean user interface, it offers a refreshing option in the mid-range market.

Farid Jan, CEO of Yellostone, expressed confidence in the success of Nothing’s entry into Pakistan. “We are thrilled to bring one of the most innovative smartphone brands to Pakistan. Nothing is redefining how phones look and feel, and we’re confident that Pakistani users will embrace this bold new design and philosophy,” he remarked.

This partnership with Jazz also means that RoX will play a pivotal role in distributing Nothing’s products through its online platforms and retail channels across Pakistan, ensuring easy availability and after-sales support.

With Jazz’s massive digital reach and Yellostone’s distribution expertise, the arrival of Nothing phones signals a fresh chapter for the Pakistani smartphone market. The launch is also seen as a move that could stimulate competition in the premium and mid-range segments, especially among Gen Z and tech-forward users.

The phones will soon be available for purchase nationwide through Jazz service centers, and will also be launched on the RoX app for online purchase.

