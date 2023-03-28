Advertisement

Nothing Phone 1 was a bit hit and the users are now waiting for its successor. Now it seems like we may not have to wait that much longer to finally see the follow-up to the Nothing Phone 1. As, Nothing Phone 2 reportedly appeared in a certification listing.

Nothing Phone 2 Appears in Certification Listing Hinting an Imminent Launch

The model number of the Nothing Phone 2 may have appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. If this is true, it would mark the first time the device has appeared in any certification database.

Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t seem to provide any specs or other details. It only offers the model number Nothing AIN065.

But the company’s officials itself revealed a few things about the next-generation handset. Nothing founder Carl Pei did confirm that the Phone 2 would be a “more premium” device. And during MWC 2023, the company also confirmed that the phone would use a Snapdragon 8 chip. A Qualcomm executive accidentally let it out that the chip would be a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, but later edited his social post to remove that information.

Thanks to the previous leaks, we also know that the phone could have at least 12GB of RAM. It will also support virtual RAM and will come with 256GB of internal storage. additionally, the phone will have a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will also have an adaptive AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As the phone has appeared on the BIS website, we can safely say that its launch is imminent. We will let you know when we get to know more about the upcoming phone.

