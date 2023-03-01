Advertisement

At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Nothing confirmed that its second smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2), will launch with an upgraded chipset in the form of a Snapdragon 8 Series chip. The company also revealed in a tweet that Nothing Phone (2) will launch with a Snapdragon 8 Series chip from Qualcomm for a “leap in power and performance.” However, the company doesn’t specify which chip will be used. Most probably, it will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Nothing Phone (2) will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset

Earlier this year, Nothing teased a stronger chip when it first teased the Phone (2). The company’s first phone, Nothing Phone (1) comes with the Snapdragon 778. That chip had plenty of power available but wasn’t as strong as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the later released Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

As the phone will launch with a powerful chipset so the price will also be high. The brand’s first release launched with a midrange price of £399, but a more expensive chip will surely point to a higher price tag. Not only the chipset, but the phone will also be a flagship device.

Some previous rumours have revealed that the upcoming device is arriving with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will come with a 120 Hz OLED display, and a 5,000 mAh battery. We’ll be curious to see if the transparent back design will stay, alongside the Glyph LEDs.

Nothing also revealed that the Nothing Phone (2) will be coming to the United States.

