Nothing’s second smartphone, the aptly named Phone (2), will launch in July, according to CEO Carl Pei. Previously, he also revealed that the handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, making it a definite step above the mid-range Nothing Phone (1). Despite the fact that there are more powerful chipsets in the market available now.

That decision was related to the comparative costs of the two SoCs. The company judged the latest chip not worthy of the premium. Let’s see what price the company will set for its new model. If the price delta is too small compared to other flagships, then it will be very impressive.

Nothing Phone (2) will Launch in July with a 4,700 mAh Battery

According to some previous reports, Nothing Phone (2) will have 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, it will come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with FullHD+ resolution. It will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint reader.

The list of potential specs also includes a 50MP main snapper with OIS, alongside two other cameras – likely an ultrawide and auxiliary cam of some sort. The Phone (2) will apparently also have stereo speakers and NFC.

The phone will come with a 4,700 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging. Also, Android 13 and NothingOS 1.5 are on top. All of this fits inside a premium body with glass on the back and front and an aluminium frame.

We are not clear about the exact launch date. But we will definitely give you more information about it very soon.

