Nothing Phone 2a Plus: A Bigger Version of Its Predecessor?

The upcoming Nothing Phone 2a Plus, set to launch on July 31, has been leaked ahead of its official unveiling. Images shared by SmartPrix reveal a striking resemblance to its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2a.

The leaked images showcase the phone’s rear design, featuring the iconic Glyph lighting system with three LEDs and a dual camera setup. While the design remains consistent with its predecessor, the Plus model is expected to offer a larger 6.7-inch OLED display compared to the Phone 2a’s 6.55-inch screen.

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset, a slight upgrade from the Dimensity 7200 Pro found in the Phone 2a. Additionally, the device is expected to boast a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP selfie camera. To enhance charging capabilities, the Phone 2a Plus is rumored to support 50W wired charging, surpassing the 45W charging speed of its predecessor.

With a 5,000mAh battery, the Nothing Plus model aims to deliver ample power for daily tasks. However, the lack of significant design changes may disappoint those seeking a fresh aesthetic.

As the launch date approaches, fans eagerly await the official confirmation of these specifications and any additional surprises that Nothing may have in store.