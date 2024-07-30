Nothing Phone 2a Plus: A Bigger Version of Its Predecessor?
Leaked images reveal familiar design ahead of July 31 launch
The upcoming Nothing Phone 2a Plus, set to launch on July 31, has been leaked ahead of its official unveiling. Images shared by SmartPrix reveal a striking resemblance to its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2a.
The leaked images showcase the phone’s rear design, featuring the iconic Glyph lighting system with three LEDs and a dual camera setup. While the design remains consistent with its predecessor, the Plus model is expected to offer a larger 6.7-inch OLED display compared to the Phone 2a’s 6.55-inch screen.
Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset, a slight upgrade from the Dimensity 7200 Pro found in the Phone 2a. Additionally, the device is expected to boast a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP selfie camera. To enhance charging capabilities, the Phone 2a Plus is rumored to support 50W wired charging, surpassing the 45W charging speed of its predecessor.
With a 5,000mAh battery, the Nothing Plus model aims to deliver ample power for daily tasks. However, the lack of significant design changes may disappoint those seeking a fresh aesthetic.
As the launch date approaches, fans eagerly await the official confirmation of these specifications and any additional surprises that Nothing may have in store.
