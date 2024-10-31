Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition Crafted by Fans Glows In The Dark

Nothing took smartphone customization to the next level with the limited-edition glow-in-the-dark Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition. The highly anticipated smartphone has been created through the unique vision of Nothing’s fanbase. We have never heard of this kind of customization before. This phone’s design celebrates innovation, artistry, and community engagement. According to the latest reports, 1,000 units of this handset will be produced. However, they will be available in all markets.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition Designed by Fans Will Be Available In All Markets

The journey to bring this phone to life involved four stages, each featuring a new winner whose creative vision assisted define this eye-catching device.

Stage 1: Hardware Design Inspired by Fireflies

The process started with a hardware design competition. Designers Astrid Vanhuyse and Kenta Akasaki collaborated with Adam Bates and CMF Designer Lucy Birley. They took inspiration from fireflies. Hence, they created a phone that glows in the dark through analog technology, capturing light during the day to shine on its own at night. Isn’t it amazing? This effect is achieved without electrical power, strengthening Nothing’s ethos of simplicity and ingenuity.

Stage 2: Wallpapers with a Unique Touch

The design of the highly anticipated ‘Glow in the Dark model’ was complemented by custom wallpapers created by winner Andrés Mateos at Stage 2. He developed six wallpapers particularly to improve the glowing aesthetic of the phone, bringing the entire visual experience together seamlessly.

Stages 3 & 4: Packaging and Campaign

Stage 3 was the creation of a new box design by Ian Henry Simmonds. It matches the limited-edition feel of the phone. Last but not least, the winner of Stage 4, Sonya Palma conceptualized the marketing campaign, “Find your light. Capture your light.” This tagline perfectly encapsulates the unique model’s theme of individuality and creativity.

Availability and Pricing

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition price will start at £399 (€449 / ₹29,999 / ¥55,800). It will cost the same as the vanilla model but comes with premium features. Only 1,000 units will be available. So, fans are encouraged to register their interest at nothing.tech before the November 12 sale date to secure their unit before it sells out.

This fan-driven approach by Nothing highlights an inspiring model of community involvement. For a more in-depth look, watch the video shared below. The Community Edition part starts at around the 9-minute mark. You can see the winners of the different stages and hear how they worked with the Nothing team to create a custom product based on their ideas.