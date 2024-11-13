In late October, Nothing unveiled the glow-in-the-dark Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition, a unique take on its popular smartphone created in collaboration with its community. This innovative device underwent a months-long design process, ensuring the final product reflected the input and ideas of Nothing’s most devoted fans. With only 1,000 units produced, the Community Edition is truly a collector’s item.

The exclusive sale of the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition took place earlier today via Nothing’s official website. However, only those who had pre-registered were eligible to make a purchase. Interest in this limited edition device was overwhelming, with 19,000 registrations recorded from 48 countries. When the sale finally went live, the phone sold out within just 15 minutes, highlighting its immense demand and the loyalty of the Nothing fanbase.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition Sells out in 15 Minutes

For those who missed the online sale, there is still a glimmer of hope. A “limited drop” will take place at the Nothing Store Soho in London at 11 AM local time on Saturday, November 16. This event offers one final opportunity to get your hands on the glow-in-the-dark Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition. Given its popularity, it’s recommended to arrive early—perhaps even queue up “early iPhone-style” to secure a spot.

Limited edition smartphones are a rarity, making the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition particularly special. As Nothing’s first device designed in partnership with its community, it represents a significant milestone for the company. Its standout feature—a glow-in-the-dark design—is not just a gimmick but a testament to Nothing’s innovative and playful approach to technology. Owning one of these phones isn’t just about having a high-performing device; it’s about owning a piece of history.

Surprisingly, despite its exclusivity, the Community Edition is not priced higher than the standard Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. This decision is a refreshing departure from typical industry practices, where limited editions often come with a hefty price tag. The phone boasts 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, matching the specifications of the standard model. Internally, the device remains identical to the regular version, ensuring top-tier performance without any compromises.

See Also: Be the First to Experience Android 15 on Nothing Phone 2 with Nothing OS 3.0 Beta

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition is more than just a smartphone; it’s a symbol of the company’s commitment to its user base. By involving its community in the design process, Nothing has set a precedent for collaborative innovation. The device’s glow-in-the-dark feature further adds to its charm, making it a conversation starter and a statement piece.