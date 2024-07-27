Nothing Phone 2a Plus Key Specs Leak Before Global Launch

Nothing is all set to launch the highly anticipated Phone 2a Plus on July 31st. There have been several rumors about this upcoming Nothing Phone for many weeks. All the specs of this handset have already been leaked. Confirmed details include the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7350 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, promising a performance boost over its predecessor. Let’s dig into what we know about this phone so far.

Anticipated Nothing Phone 2a Specs

Despite anticipations for a bigger display, the Phone (2a) Plus will sport the same 6.7-inch AMOLED screen as the standard Phone (2a). It will be available in familiar grey and black finishes. However, there will be a slightly different texture.

Now, let’s delve into the key upgrades that distinguish the “Plus” variant. The processor is a notable improvement, moving from the Dimensity 7200 Pro to the Dimensity 7350. Moreover, the selfie camera sees an advancement from 32MP to 50MP, promising sharper and more detailed selfies. The Phone 2a Plus comes with enhanced charging capabilities. You will witness a climb from 45W to 50W for faster recharges.

Other features will probably remain largely unchanged. There will be a similar design, display, and rear camera setup just like the standard model. This means potential buyers will have to weigh these upgrades against their needs while between the Phone (2a) Plus and its predecessor.

Storage options are anticipated to include two configurations:

8GB RAM with 256GB storage

12GB RAM with the same 256GB storage capacity

There have been no words regarding the price of the handset yet. The official launch will soon confirm all specifics. As the launch date approaches, anticipation builds for Nothing’s latest mid-range offering, with fanatics eager to see how these improvements will impact overall user experience. So, brace yourselves as only a few days are left in its launch. Stay tuned!

