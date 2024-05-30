Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition Goes Official

Nothing previously teased new color options for its mid-range phone, the Phone (2a). We expected the phone to come in three color options: red, yellow, and Blue. However, the company shocked us today by launching a new special edition of the phone. Nothing Phone 2a special edition incorporates all three colors, teased earlier including red, yellow, and blue. Let’s have a look at the new Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition:

Nothing Phone 2a Celebrates Primary Colors With Style

The new variant retains the DNA from previous Nothing phones. It boasts a familiar transparent back, which has become an identity of Nothing. Nothing is the only company that offers such a unique design, particularly with the Nothing Phone (2a) in the mid-range market. Nothing Phone (2a) offers a unique aesthetic with its transparent back. It is a better option as compared to other mid-range phones like the Samsung Galaxy A-series and the OnePlus Nord series.

The Special Edition brings red, yellow, and blue accents. Now, the question arises why particularly these colors? The official press release implies that Nothing is celebrating primary colors and their place within Nothing’s brand identity. The phone still has a modest look. It does not seem too loud as primary colors have been used very carefully in the design. Talking about this new phone, Adam Bates, Design Director at Nothing stated:

We are very happy to unveil Phone (2a) Special Edition. The first product to explore our palette of the primary colors; red, blue and yellow. Its overall aesthetic references some of our design heroes from the past, whilst creating a new expression for a smartphone. Elevating a functional device into a striking piece of art.

Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition is priced at £349 (~$444) for 12/256GB Configuration. On Saturday, June 1, interested buyers will be able to pick one up in London at Nothing’s store in Soho.

Talking about the specs, the smartphone is identical to the original 2a that’s been available for a while, aside from the special colorway. It has a 6.7-inch 1080×2412 120 Hz AMOLED screen, the Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, a 50 MP main camera with OIS, a 50 MP ultrawide, a 32 MP selfie snapper, and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. Moreover, it runs Android 14 straight out of the box.