Nothing Phone 2a Surfaced On AnTuTu

Nothing Phones have always been popular due to their unique appearance. The company is gearing up to launch another member of the family dubbed Nothing Phone 2a which has been in the pipeline of rumors for many months. However, the good piece of news is that the company has confirmed its launch date. Only two weeks are left in its official debut, and guess what? The highly anticipated smartphone managed to leak yet again. The smartphone surfaced on the benchmarking site, AnTuTu. It is worth mentioning here that benchmark leaks cannot provide accurate real-world performance from a commercially available unit. However, it can give us an idea of any smartphone’s raw power.

Nothing Phone 2a Benchmark Results

Phone 2a scored an impressive 738,164 combined AnTuTu 10 score. It managed 236,788 points on the CPU test and 180,516 points on the GPU part. The listing also reveals a 137,288-point outing on the memory portion of the test and 183,572 points in the UX department. Recent rumors suggest that Phone (2a) is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. You can also see two other devices in the screenshot shared below. Along with Phone 2a, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and OnePlus Nord CE 3 also surfaced on AnTuTu. Both smartphones scored lower than Nothing’s upcoming mid-ranger.

According to the latest rumors, Phone (2a) will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display (FHD+ 120Hz). It will come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. The RAM and storage options will be 8/12GB and 128/256GB respectively. As per camera details, there will be a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN9 main snapper together with a 50MP ISOCELL JN1 ultrawide lens. The handset is also anticipated to offer 45W fast charging. It will run Android 14 with Nothing OS 2.5 on top.

Nothing Phone 2a Price is rumored to start at €349 for the baseline 8/128GB variant while the 12/256GB version will allegedly have a price tag of €399. Nothing is also holding an event in Barcelona on February 27th to coincide with MWC. We hope to get more info at the coming event.