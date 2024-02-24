Nothing Phone 2a To Boast Drastically Redesigned Back

Nothing Phone 2a has been in the pipeline of rumors since the beginning of this year. Over the past few months, multiple plausible leaks surfaced online regarding the highly anticipated Phone 2a. The latest leak seems to be a real deal. It gives us the best look yet at the upcoming handset. The noteworthy point is that the leaked renders circulated on Nothing community forums are tipped to be official. They show off the upcoming Nothing Phone in Black and White colors. Let’s have a look:

Nothing Phone 2a Official Looking Renders Surfaced Online It is quite clear from the images that the highly anticipated Nothing Phone will come with a drastically redesigned back. The smartphone will maintain its transparent back panel and Glyph lighting setup. However, it switches things up a bit. The location of the rear cameras will no longer be vertically aligned. They will now sit side-by-side in the top center of the smartphone. Rumors claim that both cameras would be 50MP. In addition to that, Glyphs will accompany these cameras surrounding them in a circular pattern. Glyphs extend through the entire back of the other phones. However, this time they will be restricted to the top end. Some previous leaks suggested that the Glyphs wouldn’t be a part of this budget phone, however those renders were incorrect.

The renders also give us a good look at the flat sides and the flat display with a center-aligned punch-hole cutout. The volume keys are on the left-hand edge, while the power button sits on the right. This device is expected to launch with a Dimensity 7200 Pro chip. The company plans to launch the Phone 2a globally on March 5, 2024. Only a few days are left before its launch. So, brace yourselves as soon there will be Nothing more to hide. Along with the Phone 2a, CMF by Nothing will add two exciting things to its audio lineup: the CMF Buds and the CMF Neckband Pro. These new products aim at the entry-level wireless TWS earbuds and neckband market.