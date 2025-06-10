We already know that Nothing is working on a new phone, which is going to launch next month. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, a recent leak of Nothing Phone (3) gives us our first proper look at its design. The image, shared by tipster Max Jambor, shows several changes compared to previous models.

One of the most noticeable changes is the removal of the Glyph Interface. Nothing has confirmed that the Phone (3) will not have this feature. This means the usual lights on the back of the phone are gone. The previous Nothing phones had glowing lights that were part of the user experience. These lights are no longer visible in the leaked image. There were rumours about a new dot matrix-style design, but this too is not visible.

Nothing Phone (3) Leak Reveals New Design, Triple Cameras, and No Glyph Interface

Still, the transparent design remains. This has been a key part of Nothing’s style since the beginning. The Phone (3) continues this trend with a clear back that shows off internal components. It matches the look of other Nothing products, except those from the CMF sub-brand.

Another major change is the camera setup. The leaked image shows that the Nothing Phone (3) could come with three rear cameras. This would be the first time a Nothing phone includes a triple-camera system. The design of the camera bump looks like a mix between the Phone (2a) and a possible Pro variant. It’s not too large, but it still stands out. The layout is unique and different from the earlier models.

The Nothing Phone (3) will launch officially on July 1. Alongside the phone, Nothing will also launch its first over-ear headphones. This suggests the event could be one of the company’s biggest product reveals so far.

According to leaks, the expected price of the Nothing Phone (3) could be around $800 in the US. This would place it in the premium mid-range or upper-tier Android market. If true, it will be interesting to see how Nothing plans to justify the cost, especially without the Glyph lights that helped earlier models stand out.

More details should be revealed as we get closer to the launch. For now, fans can expect a more refined design and some big changes in features.