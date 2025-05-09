Nothing Phone (3) Preview: Specs, Design, and What to Expect

If you are one of those who are waiting for Nothing’s most anticipated phone, Phone (3), then get ready—it is coming very soon. After staying silent for a long time, the company posted two simple emojis on X (formerly Twitter): a smartphone and the number three. This small teaser has made a big impact. It strongly hints that the Nothing Phone (3) is almost here with amazing specs.

The post comes just a week after Carl Pei confirmed that the phone is definitely on the way. He had earlier mentioned that the company was taking its time to work on new ideas. Last year, Nothing chose not to launch the Phone (3). Instead, the team focused on building smarter AI features that could change how people use smartphones.

Nothing Finally Teases Its Upcoming Phone (3): Here’s What to Expect

Nothing wanted to go beyond regular upgrades. Carl Pei believes smartphone interfaces have stayed the same for too long. So, the company aimed to design something more intelligent and helpful. That led to the launch of two budget phones, the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. These introduced new features like the Essential Key and Essential Space. These features will also be available in the upcoming flagship phone. The Phone (3) will be smarter, faster, and more stylish than its predecessors.

Expected Features of the Phone (3)

Based on leaks and rumours, the Nothing Phone (3) might come with these impressive specs:

A 6.5-inch OLED display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip is likely; Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is a backup option

A 50 MP main rear camera with optical image stabilisation and an ultrawide lens

4,700 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse charging support

The popular Essential Key and full Glyph lighting system

Android 15 with Nothing OS 2.0

Expected price: around $600

If true, these features would make the Phone (3) a strong player in the mid-premium smartphone market.

Facing Strong Competition

The Phone (3) could launch this summer. If it does, it will go head-to-head with big names like the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. These phones are expected to offer powerful AI-based photography and smarter software features.

See Also: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Will Officially Launch on May 13 – When It Will be Available in Pakistan?

While Nothing is known for its unique transparent design and clean software, it has more to prove. The previous flagship looked great, but lagged behind top competitors in camera and performance.

This time, if the company gets everything right, especially the camera and chipset, the Phone (3) could be more than just a fan favourite. It could become a serious option for anyone looking for a stylish, smart, and powerful phone without spending a fortune.