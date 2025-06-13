Nothing Phone (3): Specs, Design, Launch Date and More

The highly anticipated Nothing Phone (3) is almost here. The launch date of Nothing Phone (3) is set for July 1, 2025. As with past releases, Nothing is building excitement through carefully timed leaks and cryptic teasers. But this time, things are even more confusing. Is it a premium mid-ranger? Or is it a true flagship? We still don’t know for sure. What we do know is that Nothing is once again aiming to stand out.

Nothing phones have always focused on more than just performance numbers. While specifications are important, the company also puts a strong focus on design, user experience, and simplicity. And now, there are hints that artificial intelligence could play a big role in the Phone (3), especially with AI becoming a trend in 2025 smartphones.

Let’s take a look at what’s known so far.

Glyph Interface is Gone

One of the most surprising changes is the removal of the Glyph interface. This feature was one of Nothing’s most unique design elements. It involved LED light strips on the back of the phone that blinked for calls, notifications, charging, and even as a light for the camera.

The transparent back design made the Glyph lights stand out. It gave the phones a futuristic and techy look. However, according to Nothing, the Glyph interface didn’t catch on with a wider audience. It remained a niche feature that only some users found useful.

Now, the company has officially announced that the Glyph lights are no longer available on the Phone (3).

New Customizable LED Panel

Even though the Glyph interface is being removed, Nothing isn’t giving up on lighting features entirely. Teasers suggest that the Phone (3) will come with a new programmable LED panel. This may be similar to what we’ve seen on the Asus ROG Phone 9, which allows users to create custom icons, light patterns, and even animations.

This new panel can be used for alerts, charging indicators, or simply for aesthetic purposes. It may offer more flexibility and appeal than the old Glyph system. This could help Nothing keep its identity without sticking to the past.

Premium Design, AI Focus?

While not much is confirmed about the specs, leaks suggest the Nothing Phone (3) could be aiming for a flagship-like experience. This might include a powerful chipset, advanced camera features, and possibly AI-powered tools built into the user interface. The company has been hinting at software improvements and a cleaner, smarter UI.

Nothing has always taken a different path in a market filled with look-alike smartphones. And Phone (3) seems to continue that tradition.

Our Thoughts

The Nothing Phone (3) is shaping up to be an exciting release. With the removal of the Glyph interface and the possible addition of a smarter LED panel, the phone may offer a fresh take on design. Add to that the rumours of AI integration and a potential flagship performance, and it’s clear that Nothing wants to make a bold statement in 2025.

We’ll know everything for sure on July 1, when the device officially launches. Until then, all eyes are on Nothing.