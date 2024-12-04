Nothing Phone (3a) Benchmarked: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 at the Core

Nothing, the minimalist tech brand led by Carl Pei, has been generating significant buzz with leaks about its upcoming smartphones. The latest benchmarks and IMEI database entries hint at three new devices: the Nothing Phone (3a), its Plus variant, and a potential CMF Phone 2. It is pertinent to mention that the much-anticipated Nothing Phone (3) is still off the table, with its release anticipated in 2025.

Nothing Phone (3a) Surfaces On Geekbench

The Nothing Phone (3a) is shaping up to be an intriguing addition. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset will reportedly power the handset, ensuring incredible performance. Recently it was spotted on Geekbench 6 with 1119 (single-core) and 3128 (multi-core) scores. This marks a departure from the Nothing Phone (2a), which used MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 Pro. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (3a) Plus, identified with the model number A059P, will feature the Dimensity 7350 Pro, offering a slight performance bump.

The Nothing Phone (3a) will feature a 26mm main camera with 4K 60FPS recording, slow-motion at 480FPS (1080P), and modes like Super Macro, EIS, and Night. The front camera will have a 29mm lens, limited to 1080P at 30FPS, while in-sensor zoom will improve clarity, compensating for the lack of high-res RAW support.

A mysterious A001 model has stirred excitement among tech enthusiasts. It is speculated to be the CMF Phone 2. It will reportedly be an affordable option that might also run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, aligning with Nothing’s commitment to blending innovation and accessibility. The fans of the flagship series have been eagerly waiting for the Nothing Phone (3). However, they’ll need to wait until 2025 for its debut. Nothing’s deliberate choice to focus on a budget-friendly range and entry-level devices highlights its strategy to cater to a broader audience while refining its premium offerings.

Upcoming Nothing phones will run Android 15 straight out of the box. We hope to see these devices in the coming months. Nothing has the ability to surprise and delight its audience. So, let’s wait and watch what these upcoming devices bring to the table.

