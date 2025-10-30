Nothing has officially launched its first entry-level smartphone, the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite. While the company already offers budget-friendly options through its CMF sub-brand, this new phone marks the first time the London-based tech company has introduced an affordable device under the main Nothing lineup. Most likely, Nothing will also launch the Phone (3a) Lite in Pakistan through official partners.

Despite being called “Lite,” the new phone offers a strong mix of design and performance. It closely resembles the CMF Phone 2 Pro, with a few key differences — most notably, the lack of a dedicated telephoto camera.

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is Now Official – Check Its Price in Pakistan

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite keeps the brand’s signature transparent glass back, which has become a trademark of Nothing’s unique design. It also features a single Glyph light, which provides visual alerts for notifications, calls, and other updates. This design choice gives the phone a clean yet futuristic look, setting it apart from typical budget smartphones.

Display and Design

The phone comes with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This ensures smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals, whether you’re watching videos or gaming. The screen delivers 800 nits of typical brightness and can peak at 3,000 nits, making it easily viewable even under bright sunlight. The panel is protected by Panda Glass and includes an optical fingerprint scanner underneath. For selfies, there’s a 16MP front camera neatly housed within the display.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset. This mid-range processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Users who need more space can expand it further via a microSD card slot — a feature not commonly found in modern smartphones.

Camera System

On the back, the phone features a triple-camera setup. It includes a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. This setup provides flexibility for different photography styles, from wide scenic shots to close-up details.

Software and Battery

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite runs on Nothing OS 3.5, which is based on Android 15. The company promises three major Android updates and six years of security patches, ensuring the phone stays secure and up to date for years. Powering everything is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging — enough to get through a full day with ease.

Pricing and Availability

The device is available in Black and White color options. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at $249 / €249 / £249, while the 8GB + 256GB version costs $279 / €279 / £279. Open sales begin today, making it one of the most affordable ways to experience Nothing’s distinct design and clean Android experience.

If we convert these prices in PKR, the phone will cost around 70,000. But that is a simple conversion. There will be taxes as well. In my opinion, the phone will cost not less than PKR 90,000. Hopefully, we will get more information about it in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.