Nothing Phone 3a Lite launches in Pakistan, Special Launch Price PKR 99,900 for a Limited Time!
Nothing Phone 3a Lite hits Pakistan with 8GB/256GB variant, transparent design, and a special launch price of PKR 99,900 for a limited time.
Nothing has officially launched the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite in Pakistan through its official distributor, Yellowstone. Despite the “Lite” label, the new model offers a strong mix of features, a clean futuristic look, and upper mid-tier hardware, all at an aggressive Nothing Phone 3a Lite price in Pakistan.
The phone’s regular retail price (RRP) is PKR 109,990, but the company is offering a limited-time launch price of PKR 99,900 on its official store, Cubeonline.pk. The Pakistan release includes the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and the device comes PTA-approved with a 1-year local warranty.
Nothing’s Signature Design Arrives in the Mid-Range
The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite mirrors the design philosophy of the CMF Phone 2 Pro, maintaining the brand’s recognizable transparent glass back. It includes a single Glyph light used for notifications, calls, alarms, and visual alerts, staying true to the company’s distinctive aesthetic.
Even with toned-down hardware compared to flagship models, the design sets it apart from the wave of identical-looking budget and mid-range devices in the market.
Display: Bright, Smooth, and Sharp
The phone features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with:
-
Full HD+ resolution
-
120Hz refresh rate
-
800 nits typical brightness
-
3,000 nits peak brightness
The high peak brightness makes outdoor visibility comfortable even under direct sunlight. Panda Glass protection and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor add durability and convenience. A 16MP selfie camera is housed within the screen.
Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro, a reliable mid-range chipset designed for balanced performance and improved power efficiency.
Key performance specs include:
-
8GB RAM
-
256GB internal storage
-
Expandable storage via microSD card, a rare treat in modern phones
This makes the phone suitable for heavy app usage, gaming, and multitasking without major slowdowns.
Triple-Camera Setup with OIS
The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite comes with a versatile triple-camera system:
-
50MP main camera with OIS
-
8MP ultrawide lens
-
2MP macro sensor
While the device skips the telephoto option found in higher models, the primary sensor and OIS support ensure sharper, stable images in both daylight and low-light conditions.
Software and Updates: Long-Term Support
The device ships with Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15.
Nothing promises:
-
3 major Android updates
-
6 years of security patches
This long-term update policy is a strong selling point in the mid-range category.
Battery Life and Charging
A 5,000mAh battery powers the phone, supported by 33W fast charging. For most users, the battery easily lasts a full day of mixed usage, and the fast charging ensures quick top-ups.
Nothing Phone (3a) Lite Price in Pakistan
-
Variant: 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM
-
Launch Offer Price: PKR 99,900
-
Regular Price: PKR 109,990
-
Warranty: 1-year official warranty
