Nothing Phone 3a Lite launches in Pakistan, Special Launch Price PKR 99,900 for a Limited Time!

Nothing has officially launched the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite in Pakistan through its official distributor, Yellowstone. Despite the “Lite” label, the new model offers a strong mix of features, a clean futuristic look, and upper mid-tier hardware, all at an aggressive Nothing Phone 3a Lite price in Pakistan.

The phone’s regular retail price (RRP) is PKR 109,990, but the company is offering a limited-time launch price of PKR 99,900 on its official store, Cubeonline.pk. The Pakistan release includes the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and the device comes PTA-approved with a 1-year local warranty.

Nothing’s Signature Design Arrives in the Mid-Range

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite mirrors the design philosophy of the CMF Phone 2 Pro, maintaining the brand’s recognizable transparent glass back. It includes a single Glyph light used for notifications, calls, alarms, and visual alerts, staying true to the company’s distinctive aesthetic.

Even with toned-down hardware compared to flagship models, the design sets it apart from the wave of identical-looking budget and mid-range devices in the market.

Display: Bright, Smooth, and Sharp

The phone features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with:

Full HD+ resolution

120Hz refresh rate

800 nits typical brightness

3,000 nits peak brightness

The high peak brightness makes outdoor visibility comfortable even under direct sunlight. Panda Glass protection and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor add durability and convenience. A 16MP selfie camera is housed within the screen.

Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro, a reliable mid-range chipset designed for balanced performance and improved power efficiency.

Key performance specs include:

8GB RAM

256GB internal storage

Expandable storage via microSD card, a rare treat in modern phones

This makes the phone suitable for heavy app usage, gaming, and multitasking without major slowdowns.

Triple-Camera Setup with OIS

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite comes with a versatile triple-camera system:

50MP main camera with OIS

8MP ultrawide lens

2MP macro sensor

While the device skips the telephoto option found in higher models, the primary sensor and OIS support ensure sharper, stable images in both daylight and low-light conditions.

The device ships with Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15.

Nothing promises:

3 major Android updates

6 years of security patches

This long-term update policy is a strong selling point in the mid-range category.

Battery Life and Charging

A 5,000mAh battery powers the phone, supported by 33W fast charging. For most users, the battery easily lasts a full day of mixed usage, and the fast charging ensures quick top-ups.

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite Price in Pakistan

Variant: 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM

Launch Offer Price: PKR 99,900

Regular Price: PKR 109,990

Warranty: 1-year official warranty

ALSO READ: Just Pay PKR 3,942 to Buy Nothing CMF Phone 1 on Installments