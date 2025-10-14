Nothing is reportedly preparing to launch a new smartphone, the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite, after introducing the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro earlier this year in March. The new leaks suggest that this upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) Lite will be the most affordable model in the company’s lineup.

According to reports, the Phone (3a) Lite will come in a single configuration featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will be available in two colours — black and white. Currently, there are only these options we know so far. Nothing may introduce more RAM and storage variants or new colours for different regions.

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite leaks hint at an affordable new model

The new device will launch globally before the end of this year. However, there is still no information about its price or full specifications.

Leaks suggest that the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite will likely sit below the Phone (3a) in terms of pricing and features, making it the most budget-friendly model in Nothing’s smartphone series. Still, it could be positioned slightly above the company’s CMF sub-brand, which focuses on entry-level devices.

Since this is only an early leak, more details about the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite, including its chipset, camera setup, and battery specifications, will surface soon.

Nothing has built a reputation for its unique transparent design and clean Android interface, so fans can expect similar aesthetics in this model too, even if it comes at a lower price.

With the launch approaching, more leaks and teasers are likely to reveal what Nothing has in store for those looking for an affordable yet stylish smartphone option.