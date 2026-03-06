Nothing Phone (4a) Pro Is Here: Periscope Zoom, Glyph Matrix, and a Slimmer Metal Body

Nothing has never been a company that plays it safe. Since its debut, it has carved out a distinct identity in a smartphone market crowded with look-alike slabs, and with the Phone (4a) Pro, it is making its most ambitious mid-range statement yet.

The Phone (4a) Pro arrives as a creative-focused device built around a substantially upgraded camera system, a refined Glyph Matrix, and a full-metal design that pushes the brand’s aesthetic language further than any previous (4a) device. At $499 for the base configuration, it is positioned squarely against established mid-range contenders, but with a few specifications that go well beyond what that price point typically delivers.

Phone (4a) Pro global pre-orders begin March 13, 2026, at nothing.tech and select partners, with open sales starting March 27, 2026 (in most markets).

A Camera System Built Around the Periscope Lens

The headline feature is the camera. The Phone (4a) Pro carries a 50MP Sony OIS main sensor paired with a 50MP 3.5x OIS telephoto periscope lens, enabling up to 140x digital zoom. That makes it the longest zoom ever shipped on a Nothing phone and a capability the company describes as industry-leading within its class.

Completing the rear camera system is a Sony ultra-wide lens. On the front, a 32MP wide-angle selfie camera handles portraits and video calls.

The entire system is driven by TrueLens Engine 4, which supports Ultra XDR photos and 4K Ultra XDR video , applying HDR processing comparable to Dolby Vision for richer colours, controlled highlights, and finer detail in challenging lighting. AI Photo Eraser, professional presets, adjustable manual controls, and new watermark options round out the creative toolkit.

For a phone in this segment, the periscope lens is a meaningful differentiator. Most competitors at this price point offer optical zoom capped at 2x or 3x with no periscope mechanism. The Phone (4a) Pro’s 3.5x optical with OIS stabilisation on a periscope module is a specification typically reserved for devices costing significantly more.

Design: Slimmest Full-Metal Nothing Phone Yet

Nothing has always leaned heavily on industrial design as a brand pillar, and the Phone (4a) Pro extends that philosophy into new territory. The device measures 7.95 mm thin, making it the slimmest full-metal Nothing phone to date, with a precision-crafted aluminium body, flat surfaces, and a gapless finish where the camera module and Glyph Matrix merge into the rear panel.

Three colourways are available: Black and Silver, which Nothing frames as nods to the series’ professional heritage, and Metallic Pink, a warmer, fashion-forward addition that broadens the Phone (4a) Pro’s appeal beyond traditional tech audiences.

Cooling is handled by a 5,300 mm² vapour chamber system, and the phone carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, including submersion protection. For a full-metal mid-range device, that is a solid combination of durability credentials.

Glyph Matrix: Fewer LEDs, Bigger Impact

The Glyph Interface has always been Nothing’s most distinctive hardware feature, and the Phone (4a) Pro delivers its most refined version yet. The new Glyph Matrix uses 137 mini-LEDs, fewer individual lights than previous iterations, but spread across a 57% larger area and running at approximately 3,000 nits, making it 100% brighter than before.

The practical result is sharper, more detailed notification patterns that are clearly visible in daylight. Popular Glyph Toys, Battery, Timer, Digital Clock, Solar Path, and Glyph Mirror are all supported, including integration into the Always-On Display experience. Personalised light patterns for individual contacts, calls, and apps remain fully customisable.

Notably, the Phone (4a) Pro achieves all of this without a dedicated Glyph Button, a hardware element present on flagship Nothing phones. The full Glyph feature set has been retained regardless.

Performance: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 With Near-Flagship AI

Under the hood, the Phone (4a) Pro runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, delivering a 27% CPU performance improvement, 30% better graphics, and 65% stronger AI processing compared to the previous generation. The chip is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, with Nothing claiming up to 100% faster memory operations and 147% faster storage read speeds over the previous model.

The 7th-generation Qualcomm AI Engine brings on-device generative AI performance close to Snapdragon 8 series territory, a notable claim for a mid-range chip. Gaming support includes BGMI at 120 Hz and PUBG at 90 Hz.

Display: Nothing’s Brightest Screen Yet

The Phone (4a) Pro ships with a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel at 1.5K resolution, 460 PPI, and a 144 Hz refresh rate. Peak brightness reaches 5,000 nits in HDR mode, the highest brightness figure Nothing has put on any phone to date, and it is well-suited to rendering the Ultra XDR content the camera system is designed to produce.

Additional display credentials include 2,500 Hz touch sampling for gaming responsiveness and 2,160 Hz PWM dimming for comfortable low-light use. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i provides front protection.

Software: Nothing OS 4.1 and Essential AI

The Phone (4a) Pro launches with Nothing OS 4.1, which brings a customisable lock screen, relaxation-focused widgets, upgraded Live Notifications across the display and Glyph Interface, and a Voice-to-Text AI that transcribes and reformats spoken input into emails, articles, or other written formats.

The Essential AI suite, accessible via the Essential Key, covers photo capture, screen recording, and voice notes, all stored in Essential Space, an AI-organised library that now supports cloud sync for cross-device access for the first time on the (4a) series. Essential Search enables keyword-based retrieval across apps, photos, and messages from a single entry point. Essential Memory learns from user behaviour to personalise results over time.

A Playground feature allows users to build custom AI-powered apps directly from the home screen without any coding knowledge.

Battery and Charging

A 5,080mAh battery supports up to 17 hours of mixed use. The phone charges at 50W, hitting 60% in 30 minutes.

Expected Final Price on Nothing (4a) Pro in Pakistan

Mobile phones imported into Pakistan are subject to multiple levies, including a flat Rs. 250 per set, 18% sales tax, withholding tax, handset levy, and regulatory duties, all calculated on the assessed customs value.

For a phone valued at $499, the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro falls into a mid-to-upper tax slab. Based on comparable devices at this price point and referencing how PTA/FBR treats similar $400–$500 phones, the estimated PTA tax works out as follows:

Registration Method Estimated PTA Tax Passport Rs. 45,000 – 52,000 CNIC Rs. 55,000 – 65,000

These are estimates modelled on FBR’s published slabs for devices in the $400–$600 range. The exact tax is generated in real time by DIRBS at the time of registration and will vary with the live PKR/USD rate.

Expected Final Price on Nothing (4a) Pro in Pakistan

Variant Base (PKR) + PTA (Passport) + PTA (CNIC) 8GB + 128GB ($499) Rs. 139,720 Rs. 185,000 – 192,000 Rs. 195,000 – 205,000 12GB + 256GB ($599) Rs. 167,720 Rs. 213,000 – 220,000 Rs. 223,000 – 233,000