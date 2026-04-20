Nothing Phone (4a) Series Arrives in Pakistan with Updated Design and Enhanced Performance

Nothing has launched its Nothing Phone (4a) series in Pakistan, introducing two new smartphones, the standard Phone (4a) and the Phone (4a) Pro to the local market.

The latest lineup targets users in the upper mid-range segment, combining the company’s distinctive design approach with improved performance and software experience. The Nothing Phone (4a) retains the brand’s signature transparent-inspired aesthetic, while the Phone (4a) Pro features a more refined build with a full metal body and the same minimalist Nothing OS interface.

The standard model has been priced at Rs. 214,999 in Pakistan. It comes equipped with a large AMOLED display, is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, and runs on Android 16 with Nothing OS. The device also includes capable camera hardware aimed at everyday photography needs.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro is available at Rs. 244,999. The Pro variant offers upgraded camera capabilities, stronger overall hardware, and a more premium finish while maintaining the core design language of the series.

Both models feature OLED displays, support fast charging, and are designed to deliver a smooth software experience with optimized performance and battery efficiency.

With this launch, Nothing continues to strengthen its presence in Pakistan’s competitive smartphone market, positioning the 4a series as a design-focused option with balanced performance.

The Nothing Phone (4a) series is now available through retailers and online platforms across Pakistan.

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Nothing Phone (4a) Pro Is Here: Periscope Zoom, Glyph Matrix, and a Slimmer Metal Body