Nothing Phone (4a) Series Expected to Launch in Early March

Nothing is expected to unveil its next mid-range smartphones, the Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro, in early March, according to a new leak by industry insider Yogesh Brar. The launch is likely to take place around March 5, marking the company’s first major smartphone release of the year.

The development follows recent comments by Nothing CEO Carl Pei, who described the upcoming Phone (4a) lineup as a “complete evolution.” While Pei did not share specific technical details or a launch timeline at the time, fresh leaks have now provided clearer insight into what users can expect.

According to the information shared, both devices will feature upgraded UFS 3.1 storage, an improvement over the UFS 2.2 storage used in the Phone (3a) series. While this change is expected to deliver faster data speeds, it may also result in a slight price increase.

The smartphones are tipped to run on Snapdragon 7-series processors, although the exact chipsets have yet to be confirmed. Pei has previously indicated that the new models will offer improvements in display quality, camera performance, and overall efficiency.

Battery capacity is also set to see a modest upgrade. Regulatory listings suggest that the Phone (4a) Pro will include a 5,080 mAh battery, rated for up to 1,400 charging cycles. Charging speeds are expected to remain unchanged at 50W. Additionally, the Pro variant is likely to carry an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, improving slightly over the IP64 rating of its predecessor.

With Nothing ruling out a flagship smartphone launch this year, the Phone (4a) series is expected to play a central role in the company’s 2026 product strategy, particularly in the competitive mid-range segment.

