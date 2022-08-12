Nothing silently changes Nothing Phone (1) specifications after release

The Nothing phone was debuted as one of the best devices having marvelous features and brightest displays when compared to the smartphone in the same price category. With the enchanting features and catchy advertising, Nothing phone got famous in just few weeks. With HDR content, the device’s max brightness was 1200 nits. However, it seems things have changed now since nothing has silently changed Nothing Phone (1) specifications without letting people know.

Computerbase, a company that reports glitches in tech world revealed that sadly, Nothing could not even achieve the brightness of 500 nits. This figure is a way much less than the one announced at launch. Even the company has updated the device specifications page and now it lists maximum brightness of 500 nits for everyday use and 700 nits for HDR video.

The previous version of specification page of Nothing Phone (1) citing 1200 nits of maximum brightness for viewing HDR video has been preserved by the web archive. Apart from this, other details including 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 240Hz touch sampling, etc., have not changed.

Nothing Phone (1): Specifications

As far as the specification are concerned, which seems to be final this time, the device will have a 6.55-inch display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Talking of the camera configuration, the device will have a dual camera setup having a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultra-wide sensor.

A famous YouTuber named JerryRigEverything has undergone a durability test that revealed that the front glass scratches at level 6 and at level 7 with deeper scratches. When it comes to fire test, the screen performed very well, withstanding the flames without burn marks for 40 seconds before recovering its pixels.

So, for now we expect features will remain same however quietly changing the advertised features looks like an irresponsible act and company should have acted maturely instead of hiding such tiny detail.

