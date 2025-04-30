Nothing Smart Wearables & Phone 3a to Soon Arrive in Pakistan, Confirms Official Distributor

At a recent launch event hosted by Jazz at its headquarters in Islamabad, the company officially unveiled the Nothing Phone (2), Phone (2a), and CMF Phone 1 for the Pakistani market under its digital lifestyle brand RoX. Yellostone Technologies, the official distributor of Nothing in Pakistan, was also present at the event. During the ceremony, Yellostone CEO Farid Jan also confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) will also soon arrive in Pakistan. In addition, Imran Sidi, Channel Marketing Manager at Nothing, shared plans for the local launch of the company’s smart wearable devices and accessories, further highlighting Nothing’s intent to strengthen its presence in Pakistan’s consumer tech market.

The Nothing Phone (3a) offers a blend of performance and design. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, it features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The device boasts a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. A 32MP front camera caters to selfie enthusiasts. With a 5000mAh battery supporting 50W fast charging, the Phone (3a) promises longevity and quick top-ups. Running on Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.1, it ensures a smooth user experience. ​

Farid Jan, CEO of Yellostone, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming launches, stating, “We’re excited to bring the innovative design and technology of Nothing’s products to Pakistan. The Phone (3a) and the new range of wearables will offer our customers a unique and integrated user experience.”​

Expanding the Ecosystem: Wearables and More

Nothing Channel Marketing Manager, Imran Sidi, highlighted the company’s plans to introduce a suite of Nothing’s wearable devices to the Pakistani market. These include the CMF Watch Pro, known for its sleek design and health tracking features, and the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds, which offer active noise cancellation and high-fidelity sound. The expansion aims to provide consumers with a cohesive ecosystem of devices that integrate seamlessly with Nothing smartphones.​

Availability and Expectations

The specific launch dates and pricing details for the Nothing Phone (3a) and the wearable devices have yet to be announced, but the anticipation is building among tech enthusiasts in Pakistan. With Yellostone’s commitment to expanding Nothing’s presence in the country, consumers can look forward to experiencing these innovative products in the near future.​