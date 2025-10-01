Nothing Unveils Essential AI Suite to Let Users Build Personalized Apps

UK-based tech company Nothing has announced a new AI-powered platform called Essential AI Suite, which it says is the first move towards building an “AI-native operating system”. The suite allows users to create their own lightweight apps using simple text prompts instead of traditional coding.

According to CEO Carl Pei, Essential is designed to turn AI into “hyper-personalised” phone experiences that adapt to each user’s needs. “We want smartphones to shape themselves around people, not the other way around,” Pei said during the launch.

Build Your Own Apps

With Essential, users can describe an idea in plain language such as an app that pulls receipts from the camera roll and exports them into a finance PDF, or a mood tracker that links with music playlists. The AI then generates a working version of the app, which can be refined through feedback.

The company says apps built with Essential are small, fast, and fit seamlessly into Nothing OS. On the upcoming Nothing Phone 3, users can pin up to six Essential apps as widgets on the home screen, while older models support up to two.

Playground: A Community App Hub

Nothing has also introduced Playground, a community-driven marketplace where people can share or download Essential apps created by others. Unlike conventional app stores, Playground is more open-ended, hosting not just apps but also camera presets, sound profiles, and experimental tools.

Anyone can download apps, but to publish their own creations, users need to apply for developer access through the Nothing website.

Essential Space Gets a Memory Boost

The existing Essential Space app is also being upgraded with a feature called Essential Memory, which collects data like screenshots, notes, and photos, then uses AI to recall forgotten details when needed. Importantly, the company stressed that data is stored locally by default, with cloud usage made transparent to the user.

Early Access and Next Steps

Essential apps are still in alpha testing, with a waitlist now open for early adopters. Nothing says this is only the beginning of its broader plan to build an AI-native OS that puts personalization at the center of the smartphone experience.

Why Essential Matters for Users & for Nothing’s Identity

Nothing’s Essential suite lets users create apps that fit their own needs, instead of relying on prebuilt ones. For example, someone could make an app to track receipts, create a study planner, or link a mood tracker to music without needing to code.

Benefits for users:

Personalised Experience – the phone adapts to the user’s habits and preferences. Efficiency-apps are small and focused, saving space and improving performance. Better Privacy-Essential keeps data like notes, photos, and receipts on the device by default. Users can choose if they want to save it to the cloud, giving them more control over their information.

For Nothing, Essential reinforces its unique brand identity. The company has already stood out for its bold designs and out-of-the-box ideas. By letting users create and share their own apps, Nothing positions itself as a smartphone maker that focuses on creativity and personalisation rather than just hardware.

In a market where most phones feel the same, Essential could help Nothing build a distinct place for itself, letting users shape their devices in ways other brands don’t allow.