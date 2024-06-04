The world of tech enthusiasts is ablaze with speculation thanks to a series of cryptic messages from Nothing’s official X account. These messages have sent the rumour mill into overdrive, churning out possibilities about the company’s upcoming phone. However, it is not clear yet whether it will be Nothing Phone 3 or CMF Phone 1.

The first clue came in the form of an image showcasing a mysterious device with a prominent screw. The accompanying caption, simply “3, 2, 1,” hinted at an imminent launch but offered no concrete details. While the image itself wasn’t a clear giveaway, a subsequent tweet featuring phone and screw emojis subtly suggested the device might be a new phone.

The timing of these teasers has fueled a specific line of thought. Both the Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2 were launched in July, leading many to believe that the teased device could be the Nothing Phone 3 arriving right on schedule. However, a plot twist emerged, suggesting a different possibility.

Nothing’s Cryptic Teasers: Unveiling the Phone 3 or Introducing the CMF Phone 1?

Rumours have been swirling about Nothing’s sub-brand, CMF, known for its distinct design language, potentially developing a budget-friendly mid-range phone. This is where things get interesting. An X user, @realMlgmXyysd, claims the device in the picture is actually the CMF Phone 1, with the prominent screw being part of a unique feature – the “Nothing Lock.”

According to @realMlgmXyysd (their claim remains unconfirmed), “Nothing Lock” is not an official name but a term for a special connector on the back of the phone. This connector would be designed to attach exclusive nothing-made accessories like lanyards and support brackets. The user even offered a price range of $249-$279 and a tentative July 2024 release date.

Another X user, @Technerd_9, further stoked the flames by sharing what they claim is a real-life image of the CMF Phone 1. This alleged leak came with a list of purported specifications

6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor

5000 mAh battery with 33W charging

Triple-camera system (50MP main and ultrawide, 16MP selfie).

A plastic frame with a choice of vegan leather or polycarbonate back,

6GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of storage

Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14.

While the authenticity of these leaks and claims remains unconfirmed, the excitement surrounding Nothing’s cryptic teasers is undeniable. It’s worth noting that a complex accessory ecosystem for Nothing’s potentially cheapest phone seems unlikely. However, Nothing has a history of surprising us with unconventional choices.

Whether it’s the highly anticipated Nothing Phone 3 or the surprise arrival of the CMF Phone 1, Nothing’s upcoming release has captured the attention of tech enthusiasts. With July being the rumoured launch month for both phones, the wait won’t be long. In the coming weeks, the mystery surrounding Nothing’s X posts will be unravelled, revealing the true nature of their next offering.