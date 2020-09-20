We have already reported that Huawei is working on a new version of the nova 7 SE. However, the phone has now appeared on TENAA. The listing has now confirmed the name of the device and that is nova 7 SE Life. The phone has almost the same specs of its previous sibling. However, there are some differences as well. The most important one is its battery.

Huawei nova 7 SE Life Appeared on TENAA with Key Specs

TENAA lists the processor as “2.4 GHz octa-core”, which matches the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. It has a 7nm chip built at TSMC, featuring the CPU layout (2x A76 and 6x A55). The only drawback of using this SoC is that it comes with scaled-down graphics (Mali-G57 MC3, down from MP6).

Moreover, the nova 7 SE life version has the same specs of its previous model. It has the same 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It has the same 6.5” 1080p+ LCD screen. The new model will have the 3,900mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

If we talk about its cameras, it has a quad-camera setup at the back. The back camera setup includes a 64MP main module with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and two 2MP shooters. At the front, there is a 16 MP sensor.

Unfortunately, there are no words about the launch of the phone. But we hope to get the phone very soon. Some rumours also claim that the company will launch the phone quietly.

