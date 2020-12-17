Nova 8 series to launch on December 23 with Oval Camera

Huawei has been rumoured to bring the Nova 8 series in December, and the company has just verified that the new midrange lineup is expected to be launched on 23 December. The company put a teaser on Weibo, proposing some other shape of the camera island-going it’s to be an oval.

Technically, the Huawei nova 8 family has just started-the Huawei nova 8 SE has been unveiled in two variations with two separate chipsets, both developed by Mediatek. What is more surprising is that the next trio can be said to have Kirin chipsets, despite Huawei’s no longer being able to produce the chipsets due to the US prohibition.

The oval camera island is likely to have five holes-one wide one for the main shooter and four more for the extra cameras and the spotlight. The Huawei Nova 8 series seldom makes it out of China, but most of the innovations that they carry normally occur on other phones.

In other ways, Nova 8 offers a 3D hyperboloid body with a thickness of just 7.64 mm and a 90Hz OLED screen. The primary four cameras include a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro, a 2-megapixel field depth camera, a 32 million pixel selfie package, a 66W superfast charge helpKirin 985 was used for Honor 30, 7nm process processing, 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU design.