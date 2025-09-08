Nova Launcher Shuts Down: Android’s Favorite Customization Tool Bids Farewell

After more than a decade of shaping the way Android looked and felt, Nova Launcher is shutting down, leaving millions of fans stunned and disappointed. For many, this isn’t just the end of an app; it’s the end of an era.

A Farewell From Its Creator

Kevin Barry, the developer behind Nova, announced over the weekend that he had stepped away from Branch, the analytics company that bought Nova in 2022. With his departure, the launcher’s development has effectively come to a halt.

“I’ve been the only one working on Nova for the past year,” Barry admitted in a post titled So Long. He had been preparing to release Nova as open-source, a move many fans hoped would preserve the project’s future. But Branch’s leadership reportedly asked him to stop, ending those hopes.

“I needed to let you know that I have left Branch and am no longer involved with Nova Launcher,” Barry wrote, confirming what users feared most.

Why Nova Was Special

If you’ve ever used Android, chances are you’ve heard of Nova Launcher. It wasn’t just another home screen app, it was the customization tool.

Nova let users do what stock launchers often couldn’t: resize grids, fine-tune gestures, add dynamic badges, and overhaul the app drawer. It gave Android users a sense of ownership over their devices in ways iPhone owners could only envy.

For some, Nova wasn’t just an app. It was part of their smartphone identity.

“Nova is legendary. It’s the reason Android stood out for me,” one Reddit user wrote.

Another shared: “From my Nexus 5 to my S23 Ultra, Nova has always been there. Nothing else comes close.”

It’s this emotional connection that makes the shutdown feel like more than a technical decision. For long-time users, it feels personal.

Trouble After the Buyout

The app’s decline began after Branch’s 2022 acquisition. While the deal promised more resources, it soon became clear things weren’t going smoothly. By 2024, Branch had laid off over 100 employees, leaving Barry as the sole person keeping Nova alive.

Updates slowed. The last stable release landed in May 2024. Still, users remained loyal, trusting Barry’s steady hand. But now, with him gone, there’s little chance Nova will survive the fast-moving Android ecosystem.

Nova Launcher Shuts Down: What Happens Next?

The launcher isn’t gone from phones yet. Users can still download it, and it will continue to work for now. But without updates, Nova will gradually fall behind as Android evolves.

Polls show many plan to stick with Nova until it breaks, while others are already exploring replacements like Lawnchair, Action Launcher, or even stock launchers.

The Legacy of Nova Launcher

For over a decade, Nova wasn’t just another app on the Play Store. It was a symbol of Android’s flexibility, proof that you could take a phone and make it truly yours.

Its shutdown highlights a bigger truth: even beloved apps can fade away when corporate decisions outweigh community passion. But Nova’s influence will live on in every swipe, gesture, and home screen tweak it inspired.

The launcher may fade, but its legacy in the Android world is permanent.

ALSO READ: Now You Can Create Custom AI Backgrounds in WhatsApp Video Calls